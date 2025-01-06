Conner leads No. 11 TCU against Kansas after 29-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 1-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU visits Kansas after Madison Conner scored 29 points in TCU’s 81-66 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Jayhawks are 7-1 in home games. Kansas averages 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is fourth in the Big 12 with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 9.1.

Kansas makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). TCU scores 20.1 more points per game (82.6) than Kansas gives up to opponents (62.5).

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jayhawks.

Hailey Van Lith is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

