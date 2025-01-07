Conner leads No. 11 TCU against Kansas after 29-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 1-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU faces Kansas after Madison Conner scored 29 points in TCU’s 81-66 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Jayhawks are 7-1 on their home court. Kansas is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Horned Frogs are 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. TCU scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 29.7 points per game.

Kansas makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). TCU averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Kansas allows.

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jayhawks.

Hailey Van Lith is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

