Conerway’s 17 lead Troy over Southern Miss 70-61

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tayton Conerway scored 17 points as Troy beat Southern Miss 70-61 on Monday night.

Conerway added three steals for the Trojans (13-7, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Thomas Dowd scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Theo Seng shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (9-12, 4-5) were led in scoring by Denijay Harris, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Troy plays Georgia Southern at home on Thursday. Southern Miss hosts Arkansas State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

