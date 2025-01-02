Conerway’s 16 help Troy beat Appalachian State 69-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tayton Conerway had 16 points in Troy’s 69-61 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night. Conerway…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tayton Conerway had 16 points in Troy’s 69-61 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Conerway also added eight assists for the Trojans (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Thomas Dowd scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Marcus Rigsby Jr. had 12 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Myles Tate led the way for the Mountaineers (6-7, 0-2) with 20 points, five assists and four steals. Jalil Beaubrun added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.