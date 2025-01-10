Conerway, Troy Trojans square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-5, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tayton Conerway and Troy host Taryn Todd and Arkansas State in Sun Belt play.

The Trojans have gone 6-2 in home games. Troy is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 73.7 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Red Wolves are 2-2 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 6.6.

Troy averages 73.7 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 70.8 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 12.3 more points per game (78.2) than Troy allows (65.9).

The Trojans and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rigsby is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Trojans.

Todd is averaging 16.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

