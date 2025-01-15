Conerway leads Troy against UL Monroe after 32-point game

Troy Trojans (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-14, 0-5 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-14, 0-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -12; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits UL Monroe after Tayton Conerway scored 32 points in Troy’s 84-78 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks have gone 3-5 in home games. UL Monroe is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Trojans have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is 1-1 in one-possession games.

UL Monroe averages 71.5 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 67.1 Troy allows. Troy has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is averaging 13 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks.

Conerway is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.