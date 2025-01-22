Conerway and Troy host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-7, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on Southern Miss after Tayton Conerway scored 23 points in Troy’s 64-63 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans have gone 6-3 at home. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Thomas Dowd leads the Trojans with 5.8 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Troy scores 73.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 76.9 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals for the Trojans. Dowd is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Denijay Harris is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

