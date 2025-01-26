Conerway and the Troy Trojans host conference foe Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Monday, 6 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-7, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denijay Harris and Southern Miss take on Tayton Conerway and Troy on Monday.

The Trojans have gone 7-3 at home. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Thomas Dowd leads the Trojans with 5.8 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 4-4 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss allows 76.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Troy is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.5% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 7.6 more points per game (73.4) than Troy allows (65.8).

The Trojans and Golden Eagles square off Monday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dowd is averaging 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Conerway is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is averaging 16.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

