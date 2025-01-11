Conerway and the Troy Trojans host conference foe Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-5, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Taryn Todd and Arkansas State visit Tayton Conerway and Troy on Saturday.

The Trojans have gone 6-2 at home. Troy scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 2-2 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Troy scores 73.7 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 70.8 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Troy gives up.

The Trojans and Red Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals for the Trojans.

Rashaud Marshall is averaging 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

