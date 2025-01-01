Comer puts up 26 in Evansville’s 68-53 win over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer scored 26 points as Evansville beat Southern Illinois 68-53 on Wednesday. Comer had three…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer scored 26 points as Evansville beat Southern Illinois 68-53 on Wednesday.

Comer had three steals for the Purple Aces (5-9, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Haffner scored 20 points and added nine rebounds.

The Salukis (5-9, 0-3) were led by Kennard Davis, who recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds. Ali Abdou Dibba added 12 points and two steals.

Comer led Evansville with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 42-31 at the break. Evansville pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 21 points. Comer led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

