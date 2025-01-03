Comer leads Evansville against Indiana State after 26-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-9, 2-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-9, 2-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Indiana State after Tayshawn Comer scored 26 points in Evansville’s 68-53 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-3 in home games. Evansville averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sycamores are 2-1 in MVC play. Indiana State is third in the MVC scoring 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 9.1.

Evansville’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Sycamores face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pozzato is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.