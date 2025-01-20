Columbia visits Princeton after Lee’s 33-point performance

Columbia Lions (11-4, 0-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-4, 2-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (11-4, 0-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-4, 2-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Columbia after Xaivian Lee scored 33 points in Princeton’s 81-80 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Lions are 0-2 in conference play. Columbia is second in the Ivy League with 19.2 assists per game led by Kenny Noland averaging 3.5.

Princeton averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.9 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia scores 10.3 more points per game (82.3) than Princeton allows to opponents (72.0).

The Tigers and Lions meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Pierce is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Noland is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.