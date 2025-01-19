Columbia visits Princeton after Lee’s 33-point outing

Columbia Lions (11-4, 0-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-4, 2-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (11-4, 0-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-4, 2-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Columbia after Xaivian Lee scored 33 points in Princeton’s 81-80 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Tigers are 5-1 on their home court. Princeton is sixth in the Ivy League with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 5.2.

The Lions have gone 0-2 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League with 19.2 assists per game led by Kenny Noland averaging 3.5.

Princeton makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Columbia has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Lions meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Tigers.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.