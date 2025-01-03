Columbia visits Pennsylvania following Almqvist’s 28-point game

Columbia Lions (9-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Columbia after Stina Almqvist…

Columbia Lions (9-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Columbia after Stina Almqvist scored 28 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-75 win against the Benedictine at Mesa Redhawks.

The Quakers have gone 4-2 in home games.

The Lions have gone 3-2 away from home. Columbia is the leader in the Ivy League scoring 12.2 fast break points per game.

Pennsylvania is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia averages 14.1 more points per game (73.9) than Pennsylvania gives up (59.8).

The Quakers and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Collins is averaging 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Quakers.

Riley Weiss is averaging 17.1 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.