Columbia visits Pennsylvania after Roberts’ 21-point outing

Columbia Lions (11-5, 0-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-11, 1-2 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (11-5, 0-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-11, 1-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Columbia after Ethan Roberts scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 82-67 win over the Harvard Crimson.

The Quakers are 3-4 in home games. Pennsylvania averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions are 0-3 in conference play. Columbia ranks fourth in the Ivy League allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Pennsylvania averages 65.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 72.1 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Pennsylvania allows.

The Quakers and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Spinoso is averaging 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Quakers. Roberts is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.