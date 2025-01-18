Columbia visits Egger and Yale

Columbia Lions (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (1-14, 0-2 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (1-14, 0-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Columbia after Mackenzie Egger scored 23 points in Yale’s 77-69 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 in home games. Yale has a 0-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 2-0 in Ivy League play. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 17.1 assists. Kitty Henderson leads the Lions with 5.0.

Yale scores 54.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 62.3 Columbia gives up. Columbia’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Yale has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The Bulldogs and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egger is averaging 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs.

Riley Weiss is averaging 16.9 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 54.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

