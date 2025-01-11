Columbia puts road win streak on the line against Cornell

Columbia Lions (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Columbia Lions (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hits the road against Cornell trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Big Red have gone 2-2 in home games. Cornell is second in the Ivy League with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Pape averaging 5.6.

The Lions are 1-0 in Ivy League play. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Marta Jaama averaging 4.0.

Cornell averages 55.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 63.6 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 12.0 more points per game (73.9) than Cornell gives up to opponents (61.9).

The Big Red and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pape is averaging 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Big Red.

Riley Weiss is averaging 17 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.