Columbia plays Yale in conference matchup

Yale Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-3, 0-1 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Yale Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-3, 0-1 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Townsend and Yale take on Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Columbia on Saturday.

The Lions are 8-1 on their home court. Columbia is second in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in Ivy League play. Yale scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Columbia makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Yale averages 10.8 more points per game (81.5) than Columbia allows (70.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Noland is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions.

Bez Mbeng is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.