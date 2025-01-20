Columbia plays Princeton after Weiss’ 22-point game

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Princeton after Riley Weiss scored 22 points in Columbia’s 84-64 victory over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 35.8 points in the paint led by Kitty Henderson averaging 14.0.

The Tigers are 3-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Columbia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Columbia allows.

The Lions and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.3 points.

Fadima Tall is averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

