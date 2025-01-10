Columbia Lions play the Cornell Big Red, seek 4th straight victory

Columbia Lions (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Columbia Lions (10-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Lions take on Cornell.

The Big Red are 2-2 on their home court. Cornell has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-0 in conference play. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 17.6 assists. Kitty Henderson paces the Lions with 5.1.

Cornell is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The Big Red and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape is averaging 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Big Red.

Riley Weiss averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.