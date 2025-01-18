Columbia and Yale square off for conference showdown

Yale Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-3, 0-1 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Yale Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-3, 0-1 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Yale in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Lions are 8-1 in home games. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averaging 8.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference games. Yale is second in the Ivy League scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Nick Townsend averaging 9.3.

Columbia scores 81.9 points, 12.6 more per game than the 69.3 Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is shooting 51.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Lions.

John Poulakidas is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.