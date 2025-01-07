Colorado takes on UCF in conference matchup

UCF Knights (7-6, 0-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (7-6, 0-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jade Masogayo and Colorado host Hannah Gusters and UCF in Big 12 play Wednesday.

The Buffaloes are 7-1 on their home court. Colorado has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Knights have gone 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. UCF ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Gusters averaging 7.5.

Colorado makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). UCF scores 6.1 more points per game (69.3) than Colorado allows (63.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frida Formann is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Buffaloes.

Kaitlin Peterson is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

