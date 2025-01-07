Colorado takes on UCF following Baskin’s 23-point performance

Colorado Buffaloes (9-4, 0-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (9-4, 0-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on UCF after Trevor Baskin scored 23 points in Colorado’s 81-61 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Knights have gone 8-1 in home games. UCF has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Buffaloes are 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

UCF is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado averages 74.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 76.6 UCF gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Knights.

Julian Hammond III is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

