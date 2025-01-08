Colorado takes on UCF following Baskin’s 23-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (9-4, 0-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-3, 1-1 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Colorado Buffaloes (9-4, 0-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits UCF after Trevor Baskin scored 23 points in Colorado’s 81-61 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Knights have gone 8-1 in home games. UCF averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 0-3 in Big 12 play. Colorado ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Baskin averaging 6.5.

UCF’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UCF gives up.

The Knights and Buffaloes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Knights.

Julian Hammond III is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.