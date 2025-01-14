Colorado takes on No. 20 West Virginia after Masogayo’s 20-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays No. 20 West Virginia after Jade Masogayo scored 20 points in Colorado’s 84-76 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-0 in home games. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 51.9 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 3-2 in Big 12 play. Colorado averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

West Virginia’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game West Virginia allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mountaineers.

Frida Formann is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 13.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.