Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with No. 10 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 3-4 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts No. 10 Kansas State looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Buffaloes are 9-1 on their home court. Colorado ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 17.5 assists per game led by Kindyll Wetta averaging 5.8.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 23.0 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Serena Sundell with 7.5.

Colorado averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 18.7 more points per game (83.2) than Colorado allows to opponents (64.5).

The Buffaloes and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara-Rose Smith is averaging 5.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Frida Formann is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Temira Poindexter is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.9 points. Ayoka Lee is shooting 67.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.