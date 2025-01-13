Colorado State visits San Diego State following Clifford’s 22-point showing

Colorado State Rams (10-6, 4-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 3-2 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (10-6, 4-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 3-2 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on San Diego State after Nique Clifford scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 84-62 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Aztecs are 5-2 on their home court. San Diego State ranks third in the MWC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Jared Coleman-Jones leads the Aztecs with 5.4 boards.

The Rams are 4-1 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

San Diego State averages 72.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.3 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

The Aztecs and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.8 steals.

Clifford is scoring 16.9 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

