Colorado State hosts San Jose State following Ronsiek’s 24-point game

San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-4, 2-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts San Jose State after Emma Ronsiek scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 67-56 win against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rams have gone 8-1 in home games. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC scoring 68.8 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Spartans are 0-2 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Djessira Diawara averaging 7.3.

Colorado State averages 68.8 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 65.1 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rams.

Diawara is averaging 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

