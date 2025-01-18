Colorado State hosts New Mexico following Hooks’ 27-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (11-7, 4-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-5, 4-1 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (11-7, 4-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-5, 4-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Colorado State after Destinee Hooks scored 27 points in New Mexico’s 88-73 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams are 9-1 in home games. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Lobos are 4-1 in conference matchups. New Mexico is third in the MWC scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Colorado State makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). New Mexico has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The Rams and Lobos square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Rams.

Hulda Joaquim is averaging 7.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.