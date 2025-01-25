Colorado State faces Fresno State after Clifford’s 20-point performance

Colorado State Rams (12-7, 6-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-14, 1-7 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Colorado State Rams (12-7, 6-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-14, 1-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Fresno State after Nique Clifford scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 75-72 win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 in home games. Fresno State has a 1-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 6-2 in conference games. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Fresno State scores 72.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 68.5 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 74.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 82.2 Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jasir Tremble is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clifford is scoring 17.1 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.