Colorado faces Oklahoma State on 4-game road slide

Colorado Buffaloes (9-7, 0-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hits the road against Oklahoma State looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Cowboys are 6-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buffaloes have gone 0-6 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 15.9 assists per game led by Julian Hammond III averaging 3.3.

Oklahoma State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abou Ousmane is shooting 53.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cowboys.

Hammond averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

