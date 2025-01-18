Colorado faces Oklahoma State, looks to break 5-game slide

Colorado Buffaloes (9-7, 0-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Colorado Buffaloes (9-7, 0-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-7, 1-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup against Oklahoma State as losers of five games in a row.

The Cowboys have gone 6-1 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buffaloes are 0-6 in conference play. Colorado is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma State scores 73.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 70.8 Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowboys and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 7.1 points for the Cowboys.

Julian Hammond III is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

