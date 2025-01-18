Colorado faces Cincinnati on 3-game road slide

Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 2-3 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 2-3 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado travels to Cincinnati looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Bearcats are 6-2 on their home court. Cincinnati has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes are 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Cincinnati scores 67.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 64.5 Colorado allows. Colorado scores 11.8 more points per game (71.1) than Cincinnati gives up (59.3).

The Bearcats and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Jackson is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 8.8 points.

Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

