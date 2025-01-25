Colorado ends No. 10 Kansas State’s 14-game win streak

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 14 points, Jade Masogayo had three big blocks in the fourth quarter and…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 14 points, Jade Masogayo had three big blocks in the fourth quarter and Colorado held off No. 10 Kansas State 63-53 on Saturday to snap the Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak.

Masogayo also added 13 points and seven rebounds to help Colorado find its rhythm after dropping four of its last six. The Buffaloes (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) are now 2-2 against teams in the AP Top 25 this season. They were 5-9 last season.

Serena Sundell scored 13 points as the Wildcats (19-2, 7-1) lost for the first time since Nov. 25 against Duke at the Ball Dawgs Classic.

The Wildcats struggled in their first game since losing leading scorer and Big 12 preseason player of the year Ayoka Lee to a fracture in her foot. The team is hoping their center returns before the end of the season.

NO. 6 UCONN 72, CREIGHTON 61

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sarah Strong had her fifth double-double of the season with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Paige Bueckers scored 19 of her 22 points in the second half, and No. 6 UConn beat Creighton in a battle for the Big East lead.

The Huskies (19-2, 10-0) won their ninth straight and 30th in a row in Big East regular-season play. The Bluejays (16-4, 8-1) lost for the first time in eight games.

Strong had 16 points in the first half and made all eight of her free throws in the game and had five steals and four blocks.

Morgan Maly and Molly Mogensen each scored 14 points to lead the Bluejays. Brooke Littrell added 12 points.

The game was moved from the Bluejays’ 3,000-seat on-campus arena to the 18,000-seat CHI Health Center. The attendance of 11,141 was a school record.

ARIZONA 77, NO. 16 WEST VIRGINIA 62

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Breya Cunningham scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebound, Paulina Paris and Skylar Jones added 16 points apiece and Arizona beat No. 16 West Virginia for the Wildcats’ first win over an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25 this season.

Cunningham made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with three steals and three blocks. Jada Williams added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for Arizona (14-8, 5-4 Big 12).

Ja’Naiya Quinerly led West Virginia (16-4, 6-3) with 26 points and Sydney Shaw scored 10.

Jordan Harrison hit a jumper that gave the Mountaineers a 15-14 lead with 1:32 left in the first quarter, but Williams answered with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later and Arizona never again trailed. Shaw made a jumper to open the second quarter that tied it at 17-all, but Jones scored the next seven points to spark a 12-2 spurt.

Kyah Watson made a layup that trimmed West Virginia’s deficit to seven points with 4:19 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats scored the next 11 points, took a 46-30 lead into halftime and led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Mountaineers made a season-low one 3-pointer on 12 attempts.

NO. 21 MICHIGAN STATE 88, NO. 24 MICHIGAN 58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Theryn Hallock scored 23 of her 25 points in the second half, Julia Ayrault had a double-double and No. 21 Michigan State rolled past No. 24 Michigan.

The Spartans (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten) outscored the Wolverines 59-25 in the second half, making a rout out of the first matchup between the rivals in which both teams were ranked.

After trailing by four points at halftime Michigan State caught fire early in the third quarter, making three 3-pointers in a 15-0 run in the first 4 1/2 minutes. The Spartans led 44-33 before Jordan Hobbs made two free throws for Michigan and 45-35 before the Wolverines made their first basket.

Hallock made two layups and Ayrault and Grace Vanslooten also scored was the Spartans scored the next eight points for a 53-38 lead. Hallock hit a 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes to go in the third and her layup with four seconds left gave Michigan State a 60-45 lead before outscoring Michigan 28-13 in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Ayrault had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her double-double to go with four assists and three blocks. Vanslooten scored 18 points and Jaddan Simmons added 11 as the Spartans made it five straight wins.

Hobbs scored 15 points, Olivia Olson 14 and Mila Holloway 13 for the Wolverines (14-6, 5-4), who had won four in a row.

