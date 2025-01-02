Collins and the High Point Panthers take on conference foe Radford

High Point Panthers (5-8) at Radford Highlanders (3-10) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Aaliyah Collins and High…

High Point Panthers (5-8) at Radford Highlanders (3-10)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aaliyah Collins and High Point visit Taylor Napper and Radford in Big South play.

The Highlanders have gone 3-2 in home games. Radford has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 1-4 on the road. High Point is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

Radford’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game High Point allows. High Point has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is shooting 36.4% and averaging 8.9 points for the Highlanders.

Lauren Scott is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

