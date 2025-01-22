Collier, William & Mary Tribe to host Farrakhan and the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (10-9, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-8, 5-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (10-9, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-8, 5-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Collier and William & Mary host Noah Farrakhan and Hampton in CAA play.

The Tribe have gone 7-0 at home. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chase Lowe averaging 4.0.

The Pirates are 3-4 against CAA opponents. Hampton averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

William & Mary averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 73.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 75.4 William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

George Beale averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

