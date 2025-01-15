Collier and William & Mary host Hampton

William & Mary Tribe (10-7, 4-0 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (9-8, 2-3 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

William & Mary Tribe (10-7, 4-0 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (9-8, 2-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Hampton after Noah Collier scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 81-78 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates have gone 6-2 at home. Hampton is fourth in the CAA in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Kyrese Mullen leads the Pirates with 7.4 boards.

The Tribe are 4-0 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is seventh in the CAA with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Collier averaging 5.5.

Hampton is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 43.9% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Tribe square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.1 points for the Pirates.

Gabe Dorsey averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

