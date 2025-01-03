Collier and the William & Mary Tribe take on conference foe Stony Brook

William & Mary Tribe (7-7, 1-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-10, 0-1 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12…

William & Mary Tribe (7-7, 1-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-10, 0-1 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joseph Octave and Stony Brook host Noah Collier and William & Mary in CAA play.

The Seawolves are 2-3 in home games. Stony Brook has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe have gone 1-0 against CAA opponents. William & Mary scores 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Stony Brook is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 49.1% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Octave is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Seawolves.

Isaiah Mbeng is averaging 5.4 points for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

