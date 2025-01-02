Colimerio’s 27 help Queens take down Stetson 96-87

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Leo Colimerio had 27 points in Queens’ 96-87 victory against Stetson on Thursday night.
Colimerio also added six rebounds and five assists for the Royals (8-6, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Ashby scored 24 points, shooting 8 for 13 from beyond the arc. Kalib Mathews had 11 points and shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.
Jordan Wood finished with 25 points and two steals for the Hatters (2-12, 0-1). Mehki added 23 points for Stetson. Abramo Canka had 12 points and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.