Colimerio leads Queens against Lipscomb after 35-point showing

Queens Royals (9-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-5, 2-0 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -15.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on Lipscomb after Leo Colimerio scored 35 points in Queens’ 92-83 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bisons are 5-1 in home games. Lipscomb scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Royals are 2-0 against conference opponents. Queens is fifth in the ASUN scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Lipscomb averages 78.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 75.0 Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 55.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bisons.

Chris Ashby averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

