Colimerio leads Queens against Lipscomb after 35-point game

Queens Royals (9-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-5, 2-0 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays Lipscomb after Leo Colimerio scored 35 points in Queens’ 92-83 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bisons have gone 5-1 at home. Lipscomb scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Royals are 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Queens is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lipscomb makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Queens has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Queens averages 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than Lipscomb gives up to opponents (66.4).

The Bisons and Royals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Powell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 10.7 points.

Chris Ashby averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

