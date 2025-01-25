Colimerio leads Queens against Jacksonville after 22-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-7, 6-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-8, 5-2 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-7, 6-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-8, 5-2 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces Jacksonville after Leo Colimerio scored 22 points in Queens’ 90-81 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals have gone 6-2 in home games. Queens ranks second in the ASUN with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Wilson averaging 3.9.

The Dolphins are 6-1 in conference games. Jacksonville scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Queens scores 75.9 points, 6.0 more per game than the 69.9 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of Queens have averaged.

The Royals and Dolphins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Cash is averaging five points and 4.2 assists for the Royals. Colimerio is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zimi Nwokeji averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Robert McCray is averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.