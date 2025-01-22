Colgate visits Sofilkanich and Bucknell

Colgate Raiders (14-5, 4-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-9, 3-3 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell…

Colgate Raiders (14-5, 4-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-9, 3-3 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Colgate after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 49-47 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Bison are 5-2 on their home court.

The Raiders are 4-2 in Patriot play. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot scoring 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Madison Schiller averaging 4.0.

Bucknell is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Bucknell gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofilkanich is scoring 18.7 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging eight points over the past 10 games.

Taylor Golembiewski is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Raiders. Anne Bair is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 63.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.