Colgate visits Bucknell after Sofilkanich’s 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (14-5, 4-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-9, 3-3 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Colgate after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 49-47 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Bison are 5-2 on their home court. Bucknell is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 4-2 against conference opponents. Colgate averages 14.6 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Anne Bair with 3.9.

Bucknell is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Taylor Golembiewski is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 63.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

