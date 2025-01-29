Colgate visits Army after Woodward’s 25-point showing

Colgate Raiders (9-12, 6-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-9, 5-3 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6…

Colgate Raiders (9-12, 6-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-9, 5-3 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -4.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Army after Jeff Woodward scored 25 points in Colgate’s 81-77 loss to the American Eagles.

The Black Knights have gone 8-3 in home games. Army has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 6-2 in conference play. Colgate ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Parker Jones averaging 5.0.

Army averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 18.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.0 points for the Raiders. Woodward is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.