Colgate takes on Bucknell, aims for 7th straight home win

Bucknell Bison (5-7, 0-1 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (10-4, 0-1 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Bucknell looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Raiders have gone 6-0 at home. Colgate ranks sixth in the Patriot in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Sophia Diehl paces the Raiders with 5.3 boards.

The Bison are 0-1 against Patriot opponents.

Colgate averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Bison square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anne Bair is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders.

Reese Zemitis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 58.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

