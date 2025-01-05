Colgate puts home win streak on the line against Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (5-7, 0-1 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (10-4, 0-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Raiders play Bucknell.

The Raiders are 6-0 on their home court. Colgate averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Anne Bair with 4.4.

The Bison are 0-1 against conference opponents.

Colgate averages 69.7 points, 8.4 more per game than the 61.3 Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Colgate allows.

The Raiders and Bison meet Sunday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bair is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Raiders.

Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 18.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 58.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

