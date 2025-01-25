Colgate plays conference rival American

American Eagles (0-18, 0-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (14-6, 4-3 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (0-18, 0-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (14-6, 4-3 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot foes Colgate and American face off on Saturday.

The Raiders are 8-1 on their home court. Colgate is first in the Patriot with 14.4 assists per game led by Anne Bair averaging 3.9.

The Eagles are 0-7 in conference games. American has a 0-11 record against teams above .500.

Colgate averages 67.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 70.3 American allows. American averages 54.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 58.1 Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Diehl averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Taylor Golembiewski is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Cecilia Kay is averaging 11.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Eagles. Laura Nogues is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 51.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

