Colgate hosts Lehigh after Gillus’ 25-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-7, 1-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Colgate after Cam Gillus scored 25 points in Lehigh’s 80-74 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Raiders are 3-2 in home games. Colgate has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-1 in conference play. Lehigh ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Keith Higgins Jr. averaging 4.9.

Colgate scores 67.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.2 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The Raiders and Mountain Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 11.9 points.

Higgins is averaging 17.9 points for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

