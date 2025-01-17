Colgate faces Lafayette following McMahon’s 20-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (4-12, 1-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (13-5, 3-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (4-12, 1-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (13-5, 3-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Lafayette after Morgan McMahon scored 20 points in Colgate’s 62-54 victory against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders are 7-1 on their home court. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Sophia Diehl paces the Raiders with 5.6 boards.

The Leopards are 1-4 in Patriot play. Lafayette is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Colgate’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Colgate has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Raiders and Leopards square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anne Bair is averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raiders.

Abby Antognoli is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.